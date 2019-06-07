‘Hope you rot on the bench’ – These Chelsea fans blast Thibaut Courtois after star posts Eden Hazard welcome tweet

Chelsea fans flocked to Twitter to hammer former player Thibaut Courtios, after the Belgian welcomed his national teammate Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Real confirmed the signing of Hazard via their official website on Friday evening, as the winger penned a five-year deal with the Spanish giants.

The news was a long time coming given how long the transfer saga involving Hazard has gone on for, thus we doubt many Chelsea fans will take the news too badly.

However, one thing that Blues supporters have taken badly is a tweet from former player Courtois, who left the club on sour terms in the summer of 2018.

Courtois posted a tweet on Twitter, welcoming Hazard to the “best club in the world”, something that certainly hasn’t gone down too well with fans of the west London club.

Following Courtois’ tweet, Chelsea fans took to social media to hammer the Real Madrid shot-stopper, with a number of supporters branding him a ‘snake’.

We think Chelsea fans just need to let it go, to be honest…

One’s a legend. One’s a snake. You’re the latter. — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 7, 2019

Watch him perform from the bench you snake — Sounak Pal (@Turbidarrow212) June 7, 2019

You’re a snake. Congratulations Eden. He deserves it. — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) June 7, 2019

Snakes should keep quiet. — Mod (@CFCMod_) June 7, 2019

Hope you rot on bench MF — The Blues (@TheBlues___) June 7, 2019

Snake and goat — Nathan (@Nathan_1905) June 7, 2019