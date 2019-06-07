Huge boost for Spurs: £45M transfer target desperate to seal summer move to club

Spurs have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Ryan Sessegnon, after it was reported that the Englishman has told Fulham he won’t be renew his deal with the club, with the winger desperate to seal a switch to north London.

As per the Guardian, Sessengon, who will compete with England’s U21’s this summer at the U21 Euro’s, has informed Scott Parker’s side that he will not be signing an extension to his current deal with the west London club.

The report also notes that Sessegnon has his heart set on a move to Spurs, with Fulham said to be rating the winger at around £45M.

Sessegnon has shown during his time with Fulham that he is one of the most exciting young prospects that England currently has to offer, thus it’s no surprise to hear that Spurs are after him.

In 120 first team games, Sessegnon has managed to clock up 25 goals and 18 assists, an impressive return for a player who is still only 19 years old.

Spurs could do with another option to choose from out-wide, however paying £45M for a player who’s only had one year in the Premier League seems a bit excessive.

The Guardian’s report notes that Spurs are only really willing to pay up to £25M for Sessegnon’s signature, a much more reasonable price to pay.

Will Mauricio Pochettino’s side get their hands on the Fulham winger this summer? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…