Key Man Utd transfer plans outlined as seven-man shortlist touted

Man Utd are reportedly eyeing two marquee additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in the coming weeks to strengthen the group.

The Red Devils will need to add reinforcements to the squad this summer after failing to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, while ending the year trophyless too.

According to the Metro, Daniel James will become Solskjaer’s first signing as Man Utd appear to be looking at talented young players to build for the future, although it’s now added that there could be a balance as they also want two marquee signings too.

As per The Sun, United want two ‘big-money signings’ in the coming weeks, and seven names are put forward on a transfer shortlist and they are: Matthijs de Ligt, Toby Alderweireld, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thomas Meunier, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Adrien Rabiot.

It’s a sensible strategy from the club to move quickly as giving any new additions as much time as possible to settle in at the club with their new teammates will benefit all concerned in terms of preparation for the new campaign.

Having conceded 54 goals in 38 league games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, there is no doubt that the defence needs to be addressed this summer and based on the names mentioned above, it certainly appears to be a priority.

Meanwhile, with Ander Herrera leaving this summer when his contract expires, the midfield will need to be looked at too to replace him and add more quality and depth, with the likes of Felix, Fernandes and Rabiot all classy individuals capable of adding a different dynamic to the options currently at Solskjaer’s disposal.

In turn, coupled with the likelihood of James arriving from Swansea City, it would appear to be a good start to the transfer window as Man Utd do seem to be looking in the right areas to address glaring issues in the squad currently.