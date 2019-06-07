Leicester City tipped to win transfer scrap with Aston Villa for £7.5m target

Leicester City are reportedly hopeful of securing the signing of Luton Town defender James Justin this week.

After an impressive start to life at the King Power Stadium, Brendan Rodgers will hope to stamp his mark on the squad that he inherited over the summer.

According to Football Insider, that could start with the signing of Justin, who is said to have been a £7.5m target for Aston Villa, but looks set to join the Foxes instead.

The 21-year-old is coming off the back of another impressive campaign, making 52 appearances for Luton while scoring three goals and providing nine assists in addition to his defensive work.

With the versatility to play on either side of the backline, Justin seemingly has a bright future ahead of him, and as per the report above, it looks as though he will look to take the next step in his career and development under Rodgers at Leicester.

If accurate, it’s a blow for Villa in their hopes to strengthen Dean Smith’s squad, as they look to build a squad capable of keeping them in the Premier League next season after securing promotion from the Championship.

With Alan Hutton being released and veteran Ahmed Elmohamady being used as their first-choice option at right back, it is an area in which Smith will need to strengthen, but it seemingly won’t be Justin who arrives as the solution to his headache.