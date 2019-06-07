Liverpool tipped to COMPLETE swoop for Dutch star due to summer hint

Liverpool have arranged a pre-season friendly with Lyon this summer and it has been interpreted as a possible transfer hint.

As noted by The Mirror, the Merseyside giants have been paired with a move for Dutch winger Memphis Depay this summer, and so there is certainly a link there between the two that already exists.

SEE MORE: Liverpool emerge as SHOCK favourites to beat Man Utd & Chelsea to £80m transfer

However, Rush the Kop have arguably stretched it a little too far as they have suggested that the confirmation of the pre-season friendly between the two clubs is a sure-fire sign that a deal could be imminent for Depay and the meeting is part of that agreement.

That’s quite the leap from having a reported interest to a deal being done, especially on the basis of a pre-season friendly game.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp will be looking for reinforcements this summer where necessary to strengthen his squad further and keep them in contention for major honours moving forward.

Having rediscovered his form after a disappointing stint at Man Utd, Depay could welcome the chance to prove himself in England for a second time, putting right the wrongs from his time at Old Trafford.

However, there is still a long way to go in this one, as there is no suggestion that Liverpool have agreed terms with Lyon, and if Depay himself has even discussed the move and possible personal terms.

While we do agree that friendlies can often be included in deals between clubs discussing transfers, it’s not really applicable in this case as Lyon will probably be fine without one as apposed to smaller clubs around Europe looking for a financial boost from their match day revenues with a bigger outfit.