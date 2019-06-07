Man Utd reportedly saw transfer target Daniel James complete his medical on Thursday as he looks to be on the verge of an £18m switch from Swansea City.

The Red Devils have a busy summer ahead as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to bring in several reinforcements after overseeing such a disappointing season last time out.

United finished outside of the top four in the Premier League and also ended up empty-handed, and so they will have to make improvements over the summer to ensure that they can compete next season.

According to Sky Sports, their first bit of major business will see them wrap up a deal for James, with the 21-year-old now seemingly on the cusp of joining Man Utd having completed his medical on Thursday ahead of a touted £18m move in total.

The winger impressed for the Swans last season, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists in 38 games, with his pace, creativity and eye for goal making him a stand out talent as he has also bagged his first caps for Wales.

In turn, it could be a signing to strengthen Solskjaer’s squad immediately and for the long-term future, but the wait goes on for an official announcement from the club to confirm the switch as Solskjaer looks to add the first new face to his squad this summer.

It had seemed as though Man Utd would focus on talented and hungry young players to go down a different direction this summer, but The Sun have suggested they want two marquee signings in the coming weeks, and so it appears as though they may go for a more balanced approach.

Solskjaer will hope that it’s the right strategy, as ultimately he needs to improve the squad and have enough quality and depth to compete on multiple fronts next season to avoid another year without Champions League football.

With that in mind, James could be the first of many signings this summer, and so time will tell if all went to plan in his medical as an announcement could be imminent.