Man Utd reignite interest in €35m-rated defensive ace to rival Arsenal and Tottenham

Man Utd have reportedly returned to the transfer scrap for the signature of Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen this summer.

One of the key issues that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to fix ahead of next season is his defence, as the United backline leaked 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

With that in mind, reinforcements must surely arrive in that department as the current options have seemingly shown that they’re incapable of offering consistently sound defensive performances.

According to Calciomercato, Man Utd have returned to the race to sign Andersen, although they will face plenty of competition as Arsenal and Tottenham are also linked with an interest, along with a whole host of Italian giants including AC Milan and Juventus.

It’s added in that report, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, that the 23-year-old is expected to cost around €35m.

In turn, it remains to be seen who will win the transfer battle, but it’s clear that United are looking in the right area to strengthen the squad next season as they will need to improve significantly on what was a bitterly disappointing campaign last time round.

As for Andersen himself, the Danish defender has proven his quality having played a key role for Sampdoria this past season, making 32 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

That built on his impressive displays the year before, and so it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere with his form.

Importantly, Calciomercato note that if current Samp boss Marco Giampaolo was to join Milan, as being touted, that could give the Rossoneri the edge in the transfer race. However, a move to Old Trafford is still an appealing option despite their recent struggles and so time will tell if United can convince him to join them instead.