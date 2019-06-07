Manchester United clear favourites to beat Liverpool and Man City to £60M summer transfer

Man United are reportedly clear favourites to beat rivals Man City and Liverpool to the signing of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Maddison was one of the most impressive midfielders in the Premier League last season, with the former Norwich City man bagging seven goals and seven assists in his first campaign in England’s top flight.

And it seems like Maddison’s form has caught the eye of a number of England’s top clubs, as the Daily Star are reporting that all of Man United, Liverpool and Man City are in the hunt for the 22-year-old, with the Englishman being valued at around £60M.

And it seems as if United are leading the race to sign the player, as the Sun are noting that the Red Devils are ‘clear favourites’ to sign Maddison, with Betway having them at odds of just 4/11.

Maddison would be a quality signing for United to make, as he’s already shown with his displays for Leicester this year that he has what it takes to compete against the very best the Premier League has to offer.

Albiet Maddison would be a good signing for United, paying £60M for him might be a bit steep.

Maddison has been very impressive this year, however paying that much for a player who’s only had one year in England’s top flight might be a bit much in some people’s eyes.

However, United definitely have the funds to buy him this summer no matter the fee, thus it would be surprising to see the player stay with the Foxes this summer if these reports are anything to go off…