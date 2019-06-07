Manchester United handed transfer boost as Euro giants pull out of race for £53M Premier League ace

Man United have been handed a boost in regards to Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez, after Juventus pulled out of the race for the player.

Sanchez has been a hit for Spurs since he joined the club from Ajax in the summer of 2017, with the Colombian establishing himself as a key member of Tottenham’s squad in that time.

His performances for the north London side seem to have caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs, with one of these being Juventus.

According to Don Balon, Juve were keen on signing the player, however they have now pulled out of the race for the South American, news that will be music to United’s ears, as the Red Devils are also keen on signing the player, who Spurs want €60M (£53M) for.

United could definitely do with a player like Sanchez in their squad, as the Colombian would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defensive options a huge boost.

The Red Devils were woeful at the back this season, with West Ham being the only top half Premier League to concede more goals than them.

Bringing in Sanchez would be a brilliant move from United, as it’d be the first towards getting their squad back to the quality that it used to be.

Will Sanchez end up at Old Trafford next season? We’ll just have to wait and see…