Neymar has submitted a statement to police in Brazil as he faces an allegation of rape from Najila Trindade dating back to May 15 in a Paris hotel.

The 27-year-old arrived at the police station on crutches as a recent ankle injury will force him to miss the Copa America this summer.

However, it’s matters off the pitch which have raised concern and dominated headlines, as the Paris Saint-Germain star faces the rape allegation and will work to clear his name in the coming weeks.

“I appreciate the support and all the messages that the world has sent, my friends, my fans, that the world is with me. I want to say thank you for the well wishes, and say that I have felt very loved,” he said outside the police station, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Further, his lawyer, Maira Fernandes is said to have insisted that his legal team are “absolutely confident” that they will prove his innocence, and so now it remains to be seen what next steps the police and authorities take in the matter.

As seen in the videos below, Ms Trindade has since been on TV in Brazil to detail her encounter with Neymar, as she insisted it was a “an assault together with rape”.

Further, a video has since surfaced on social media showing an encounter between the pair in a hotel room, as the woman in the clip can be seen hitting out at a man who tries to defend himself.

However, in the exchange between the pair, it’s suggested that this is the second meeting that they’ve had, and so it likely took place after the alleged rape.

It remains to be seen what happens once the police have completed their investigation into the matter, but Neymar will undoubtedly hope to clear his name as soon as possible if indeed found innocent of the accusation made against him.

Exclusivo! Modelo que acusa Neymar de estupro fala com Roberto Cabrini. Hoje, às 19h45, no #SBTBrasil pic.twitter.com/ZDqoFJlOIe — SBT Jornalismo (@sbtjornalismo) June 5, 2019