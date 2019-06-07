“Perfect for Klopp” – These Liverpool URGE fans club to seal EXCITING transfer of £53M European ace

Holland beat England 3-1 in the semi finals of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, as Ronald Koeman’s side booked their place in the final of the competition.

Goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Quincy Promes, as well as an own goal from Kyle Walker, saw Holland beat Gareth Southgate’s side to book their place in Sunday’s final.

The Dutch were the slightly better side during the match, with players like Virgil Van Dijk and Frenkie De Jong putting in stellar performances.

One player who also played well was Donny Van De Beek, who came on as a substitute in the second half.

The Ajax man has been brilliant this year, and he certainly did himself proud during Thursday’s tie against the Three Lions.

Van De Beek did so well, that he even caused a number of Liverpool fans to flock to Twitter to call for their club to snap up the midfielder, who is reportedly valued at around €60M (£53M) as per Marca.

As you can see from the tweets below, LFC supporters took to social media to beg for the Reds to sign Van De Beek this summer.

And given how he performed yesterday, as well as this season in general, we don’t blame them for doing so!

The more I think about it the more I think Donny Van de Beek is perfect for Klopp and Liverpool — CAMPIONES (@parallexviews) June 7, 2019

Van de Beek is what Liverpool needs — donda makhathini (@DondaMakhathini) June 6, 2019

Liverpool should drop the BAG for Van De Beek if those rumours are true — SEASON III (@3atthebck) June 6, 2019

Few times I have watched donny van de beek play. Think he will be a great addition to @lfc. Young,Creative and box to box with plenty more potential can bring a different element to our squad. Klopp could do wonders with him #ynwa — sun p (@temour84) June 6, 2019

Liverpool should sign that Van De Beek. Imagine some of the songs you could come up with for him ? ____ — Kevin (@KDLFC14) June 6, 2019

No. Bergwijn and Van De beek please. — ?????????????????? (@Jetmir_66) June 6, 2019