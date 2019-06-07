Real Madrid have reportedly suffered a transfer setback as Neymar has snubbed the idea of moving to the Bernabeu as he’s still holding out on a return to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old left the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has since gone on to score 51 goals and provide 29 assists in 58 appearances for the French giants.

His time with PSG has been blighted by injuries thus far though, while he suffered yet another setback this week as an ankle injury ruled him out of the Copa America this summer.

In turn, it’s fair to say that it hasn’t been an entirely happy experience for him in the French capital, and according to Sport, while a move to Real Madrid doesn’t appeal to him, he would still give the green light to a second spell with Barcelona.

Having enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with the Catalan giants playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to form the deadliest attacking trident in Europe at the time, it’s no surprise that the Brazilian international would want to return.

However, it’s one thing wanting it to materialise and another entirely to see the two clubs in question agree on a deal, as PSG will surely have no desire to allow their talisman and superstar forward to leave.

Nevertheless, one move that doesn’t seem likely is a switch to Real Madrid, with the report noting that their offer was considered, but ultimately it was turned down by Neymar and his father.

With that in mind, that’s perhaps why they’ve switched their attention to Eden Hazard, with The Telegraph reporting that the Belgian ace is on the verge of completing a £130m move to the Bernabeu this summer.

That in turn will surely end all talk of a Neymar swoop, while Sport add that several members of the Barcelona squad would welcome him back, and so time will tell if they are given the chance to seal a reunion in the future.