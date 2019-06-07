Real Madrid willing to pay €113M asking price to seal summer transfer of world class talent

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to fork out €113M in order to bring Spurs and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the club this summer.

Eriksen has been one of Spurs’ most important stars for a number of years now, with the former Ajax man playing a fairly big part in the club’s run to the Champions League final this campaign.

Thus, it’s no surprise to hear that Real Madrid are well in the hunt for the Dane, with Don Balon reporting that the player is an ‘obsession’ for Perez.

The report also states that Spurs have slapped a final price tag of €113M onto Eriksen’s head, a price that Real are ready to pay through a combination of a stand-alone fee and variables.

Paying this much for Eriksen seems like a sensible move from Real’s point of view, as Los Blancos could definitely with the extra quality to choose from in midfield.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were woeful all round this season, as they finished third in La Liga whilst also being knocked out of both the Champions League and Copa Del Rey quite early.

Real have one hell of a rebuilding task on their hands this summer if they’re to get back to challenging on all fronts again next season, and it looks like eyeing up Eriksen as one of the players to help them rebuild their squad.