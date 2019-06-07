Man Utd have confirmed that they’ve agreed terms with Swansea City and Daniel James, in principle, over a deal to take him to Old Trafford.

The news was announced on the club’s official site, as they added that the 21-year-old has also passed his medical and further news will be shared next week.

SEE MORE: £25m Man Utd target tipped to snub interest to stay with Premier League side

As per BBC Sport, the deal is expected to cost Man Utd £18m in total, with an initial £15m fee being touted, followed by an additional £3m in add-ons.

That has yet to be confirmed by the club, but it has been widely speculated to be the structure of the deal to take James to Old Trafford.

The Welsh international impressed for the Swans this past season, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists in 38 appearances, while he has one goal in two caps for his country.

With his pace, direct running and eye for goal in the final third coupled with his creativity, there is no doubt that Man Utd have snapped up a highly-talented youngster.

He’ll now hope to take his game to the next level with the Red Devils though, as he’ll have to prove that he can step up and deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis to repay the faith shown in him by the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s a significant moment for the Norwegian tactician too given that the winger is his first signing as Man Utd boss, as he’ll be tasked with overseeing a huge improvement in the side’s results in comparison to last season.

United finished outside of the top four in the Premier League and ended up trophyless. With that in mind, it will be down to new signings like James to lead their charge back up the table next season as well as competing for major trophies.