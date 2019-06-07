The Top Reasons Betting on Socer is Gaining Popularity

Did you know that soccer generates more revenue than any other sport in the world? It is without a doubt that football is the most popular sport in the world.

The game has more than 4 billion fans who gather to watch football matches from all over the world. The most-watched soccer tournament in the world is the FIFA World Cup. With Betway, you can bet on all your favorite matches. Yes, Betway allows you to try your luck on everything from the English Premier League to the Bundesliga and more. It’s what makes Betway fans come back time and time again!

Why is soccer betting so popular?

There are a lot of reasons why football betting is very popular. According to a recent study by Sportradar sports betting generates revenue worth 700 billion-1 trillion dollars. This includes both legal and illegal markets. You should know that football makes 70% of this revenue. Here are a few reasons that exams why soccer betting is so popular.

There are a lot of soccer leagues in the world. You will notice that every country has its local soccer league while there are international tournaments which have a legion of fans. For instance in Europe, it arguably has the most famous soccer leagues such as Bundesliga, Series A, EPL and the Championship league. Soccer is played all year round. You will find out that most soccer leagues follow each other. For instance in England after the EPL the clubs go on to play for the Championship league.

How has betting facilitated the growth of soccer betting?

A lot of bookmarkers have taken advantage of the popularity of soccer. You will find that most of them tend to promote soccer more than any other sport. One of the reasons that have led to the growth of soccer betting is online betting.

The rise of technology has made it more convenient to place wagers. As per the moment as long as you own a smartphone and you have an active internet connection then you can put a bet. The hassle of having to look for a brick and mortar casino is no longer an issue.

Also, online betting avails you a lot of opportunities. There are a lot of bonuses and promotions which you can take part in. Moreover, there are a lot of sports betting sites that you can choose from on the internet. You need to pick one that best suits you.

Another reason that has led to the rise of soccer betting is because of the thrill that punters get when they are betting. You have to admit having to watch a football match while you have placed a wager makes it a bit more exciting. However when you lose that money, it does hurt a bit, but that’s what makes betting exciting, right?

Soccer betting is bound to grow, and if you are not betting right now, then I am sure that you are missing out on a lot. Let us know what you think about soccer betting.