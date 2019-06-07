Video: Liverpool fans will LOVE how Lucas Leiva’s son reacted to Reds’ Champions League final win vs Spurs

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva’s son is still clearly a big fan of the Reds if this video from his Instagram is anything to go off.

Liverpool won their sixth Champions League title last week, as they beat Spurs 2-0 in the final thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

And following the win, Leiva posted his son’s reactions on Instagram, and it’s fair to say he was absolutely loving it!

The youngster began running around the house come the final whistle, something that will be a joy to behold for all Reds fans!