Zidane could see Real Madrid confirm third key summer signing on Monday in €50m deal

Real Madrid are reportedly set to complete the signing of Ferland Mendy on Monday after complications in his medical tests.

Los Blancos have already officially announced the signings of Luka Jovic and Eder Militao this summer, as they hope to put a desperately disappointing campaign behind them.

Not only did they finish 19 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga, but they crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey and ended the season empty-handed.

In turn, it will be down to Zinedine Zidane and the hierarchy to now rebuild the squad and put them in a position to compete for major honours again next season.

Militao and Jovic will certainly help with that, bolstering the defence and attack respectively, but it’s the backline which could receive more attention in the coming days.

According to AS, it’s noted that Mendy could complete a move from Lyon on Monday, once concerns over a potential hip problem have been allayed.

It’s noted that an announcement of his signing is expected to be made at the start of next week, should everything go smoothly and the Real Madrid medical staff are happy that the hip issue won’t be a problem moving forward.

It won’t be cheap though, as Calciomercato have previously reported via L’Equipe that Mendy could cost around €50m to prise away from the Ligue 1 outfit having impressed over the past two seasons.

At just 23 years of age though coupled with his defensive and attacking qualities which saw him not only play a key role at the back but also chip in with three goals and three assists in 44 outings last season, he is arguably an ideal fit for Real Madrid.

Further, with Marcelo not getting any younger, a long-term replacement will be needed, and Madrid may well have identified one in Mendy, with a deal now expected to be announced next week.