Agent of Chelsea ace confirms intention to stay after season out on loan

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko intends on staying at Stamford Bridge next season, according to his agent.

The 24-year-old overcame a tricky start to life in Italy during his loan spell with AC Milan last year, as he gradually established himself as a key figure under coach Gennaro Gattuso, making 42 appearances across all competitions.

However, following their failed bid to qualify for the Champions League coupled with Gattuso’s exit, it appears as though Bakayoko will be returning to Chelsea this summer as the Italian giants won’t be exercising the €35m option to buy in their deal, as per Football Italia.

With that in mind, speculation will be rife over his future in terms of whether or not he’ll stay in west London next season or pursue a move elsewhere, but his agent appears to have cleared the matter up already.

“There are some interested clubs, we have received many proposals, but we give priority to Chelsea. There is the Champions League and we are looking for stability, Tiémoué has decided to stay in London,” he told L’Equipe, as reported by Calciomercato.

That comes amid ongoing talk that Maurizio Sarri is heading for Juventus this summer, as per The Guardian, which in turn could be a huge boost for Bakayoko’s chances of having another chance to prove his worth at Chelsea.

After a disappointing first season with the Blues after his move from Monaco, Sarri evidently didn’t fancy him to fit into his ideas and style of play when he arrived last year and so he was subsequently shipped out on loan to Milan.

In turn, if the Italian tactician is to leave, much will depend on the next coach and whether or not they value what Bakayoko can offer the side, and so that will surely be the decisive factor in the matter as to whether he’s still playing for Chelsea next season or not.

It’s worth also remembering though that Chelsea do have a transfer ban in place from FIFA, and so perhaps keeping as many of their players who were out on loan last season would be the sensible strategy.