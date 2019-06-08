Arsenal face competition from Everton in race to seal transfer of £31M La Liga star

Arsenal have reportedly been joined by Everton in the race to sign Getafe and Togo defender Djene Dakonam this summer.

According to Marca, both the Gunners and the Toffees are keen on signing the player, with Getafe set to stand firm regarding the Togo international’s £31M (€35M) release clause.

Djene was brilliant for Getafe this season, with his performances at the back going a long way in the club’s surprise attempt to qualify for the Champions League.

Unfortunately for Getafe, they only managed to qualify for the Europa League this season, which was achieved by them securing a fifth-placed finish in the league.

Getafe only conceded 35 league goals this year, a total that’s one less than champions Barcelona managed, and 11 less than Real Madrid, something that Djene can definitely take some credit for.

If the Gunners showed one thing this season, it’s that they definitely need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer if they’re to get back to challenging on all fronts next season.

Unai Emery’s side probably would’ve achieved a top four finish in the Premier League this year had they had a better backline, thus we’re sure the club are going to need to bolster their defensive options within the next few months in order to have a squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League.