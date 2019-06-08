Arsenal in advanced talks to land winger to bolster Unai Emery’s attack

Arsenal are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Yannick Carrasco from Dalian Yifang, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Gunners will be planning how to improve next season after Unai Emery failed to lead them to a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they suffered heartbreak in the Europa League final too.

That in turn ensures that they miss out on Champions League football again, and so it remains to be seen who arrives this summer to bolster the squad.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Schira, as noted in his tweet below, it’s suggested that Carrasco could be set to arrive at the Emirates to bolster the attack as while it’s noted he wants a return to Europe, he is said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has bagged seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances in the Chinese Super League this season, and following on from his spell at Atletico Madrid, he has proven he has the quality and the experience of playing at a high level in Europe too.

With that in mind, he could add a key new dynamic to the Arsenal squad by offering real width to complement the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette who want to play through the middle, and so it would seem like a sensible swoop if it’s a deal that can be done.

However, it’s worth noting that Arsenal did concede 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, it’s surely the defence that needs to be the priority for Emery this summer, as having such a leaky backline will only continue to cause problems regardless of whether or not they add more attacking quality.