Atletico Madrid eye move for Chelsea star

Chelsea could lose another one of their high-profile players to La Liga this summer, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are keen on signing this Blues defender.

According to Goal, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso this summer, Diego Simeone desperately needs to boost his backline after losing several key stoppers.

Goal’s report highlights that Alonso would be keen on a return to his homeland but the Blues are reluctant to sanction a transfer away for the star until their managerial situation is resolved.

Despite Alonso’s lesser role in the first-team since losing his starting spot to Emerson Palmieri, agreeing a deal for the Spaniard’s signature could be difficult for Atletico.

Alonso signed a new contract with the Blues in October of last year that runs until 2023, according to BBC Sport. As well as agreeing a transfer fee with Chelsea, the Spanish giants could also find it difficult to match Alonso’s current wage. As per the Daily Mail, Alonso earns £150,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge.

With Alonso coming off a unflattering season, Atleti could find it hard to sanction such a lucrative deal.

The transfer ban that is looming over Chelsea could also prevent any dear for Alonso being agreed.

Alonso has made 37 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season, the attack-minded left-back has become the target of criticism from fans after being exposed on the defensive end of the pitch.

Diego Simeone needs to bolster his defence this summer, Atletico Madrid will lose star defenders Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez and Filipe Luis.

Alonso would be following in his father’s footsteps by joining Atletico.

Atleti certainly need to sign a left-back during this transfer window, with Emerson becoming Chelsea’s number one choice on the left-flank, the Blues could be open to selling Alonso – but at this stage a deal for the Real Madrid academy graduate is very far off.