Barcelona are reportedly at risk of missing out on Matthijs de Ligt, as Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a significantly bigger financial offer for the Ajax captain.

The 19-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which he led the Dutch giants to a domestic double and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning solo goal for Argentina in friendly win ahead of Copa America

Further, he’ll represent the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, as he has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top young players in Europe.

With 55 appearances under his belt this past season and experience of playing at the highest level in Europe, De Ligt has unsurprisingly attracted plenty of interest.

According to Sport though, despite being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona for some time, PSG could blow them out the water with their offer of a €90m transfer fee as well as a €15m-a-season contract over five years, double what Barcelona have put on the table.

It’s suggested that the Catalan giants are willing to offer €75m to Ajax, along with a €5m-7m contract, and so it’s evident that they can’t compete with PSG financially.

In turn, it will come down to whether or not the Dutch international wants to join Frenkie de Jong at Barca for sporting reasons as the pair are seemingly a perfect fit for the reigning La Liga champions in terms of their technical quality and understanding of the game that they’ve picked up at Ajax.

Or, the financial pull of PSG may be too difficult to ignore as they will of course also offer a chance of winning major honours moving forward too.

Time will tell where De Ligt ends up, but Barcelona will surely be concerned given the figures that have been touted.