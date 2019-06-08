Good news for Chelsea as Blues star’s injury only set to see him sidelined for a month

Chelsea have been handed a boost regarding the fitness levels of defender Reece James, after it was reported that his ankle injury isn’t going to be as bad as first feared.

James, who spent this season on loan at Championship side Wigan Athletic, was taken off during England U20’s clash against Chile on Friday evening due to injury.

The youngster was forced off the pitch on a stretcher whilst receiving oxygen via an oxygen mask, with the Sun even reporting that there were fears he’d broken his ankle.

However, as the Sun’s report also states, James didn’t in fact break his ankle, with the defender only set to be out for around a month.

This will come as great news for the Blues, as it means that James should be fit in time for the new season should he avoid any injury setbacks.

James could end up playing a fairly big role for Chelsea next season should the Blues fail to overturn their transfer ban.

James proved last season with Wigan that he capable of putting in consistently good performances at the back, and if Chelsea end up signing no one this summer, the 19-year-old may find himself clocking up a few first team appearances for the west London side next year.