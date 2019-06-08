Menu

‘Imagine Van Dijk & Renard at the back’ – These fans marvel over brilliant goal from France’s Wendie Renard

France kicked things off in the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a 4-0 win over South Korea on Friday night, making an early statement of intent as hosts.

It was a thoroughly impressive way to get their tournament underway, with a double from Wendie Renard and goals from Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry securing the win.

Both Le Sommer and Renard were selected in our top 10 players to watch, as seen in the link above, and they certainly didn’t disappoint in the opener.

Such was her commanding ability in the air both defensively and in attack as well as her overall game, many couldn’t help but draw a direct comparison between Renard and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

There is no doubt the pair share similar characteristics and as seen in the selected tweets below, it’s certainly meant as a major compliment to both rather than a lazy comparison.

It’s nothing new for the 28-year-old though, as she’s bagged 67 goals in 254 appearances for Lyon, while she now has 20 goals in 108 caps for France as they are certainly using her height to their advantage and she will remain a huge threat moving forward.

