Jurgen Klopp TURNS DOWN surprise TV offer after Liverpool success

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly snubbed an invite to go on the Graham Norton Show after leading Liverpool to Champions League glory last weekend.

The German tactician saw his side fall short in a thrilling Premier League title race with Manchester City last season, but they ensured it ended on a high note.

SEE MORE: Video: Liverpool fans will LOVE how Lucas Leiva’s son reacted to Reds’ Champions League final win vs Spurs

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi saw off Tottenham in a 2-0 win in Madrid last Saturday to secure a sixth European Cup for the Merseyside giants, and naturally the public appearance invites will likely have been flooding in for the manager and his players since.

However, as noted by The Times, Klopp has turned down the chance to go on the Norton Show, as it’s claimed that he ‘politely declined despite being flattered’.

It’s a shame in many ways as it would undoubtedly have made for TV gold with the eccentric Liverpool boss being on the sofa alongside some Hollywood and British stars, but ultimately it’s understandable why he has declined the offer.

Although his personality is brilliant, Klopp has never been shy in directing praise and attention towards his players rather than himself, and so it would seem a bit out of character for him to go on TV and receive all the attention.

In turn, he’ll likely enjoy his summer in his own way and be prepared to return for pre-season to go through it all over again and add more trophies to his collection.