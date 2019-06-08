Liverpool “well placed” to seal transfer of £70M star as Reds open negotiations with player over switch

Liverpool are reportedly “well placed” in their attempts to sign Ivory Coast and Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, according to reliable journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Pepe has managed to become one of the most sought-after wingers in world football following the fantastic form he showed with Lille this year.

The Ivorian managed to clock up a total of 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 games in all competitions this year, form that has caught the eye of a number of Europe’s top club.

And, according to Bouhafsi, two of these sides are Liverpool and Bayern Munich, however it seems like the Reds may have the edge in the race for the winger.

As per Bouhafsi, Jurgen Klopp’s side are “well placed” in their attempts to sign the player, with the Merseyside club already in talks with Lille and Pepe himself regarding a move.

Liverpool is well placed but … Liverpool and Bayern Munich negotiate with Lille and the player. It is not advanced at the moment because the player wants to think a little more. A very important 3rd club will position itself quickly. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 8, 2019

Liverpool could definitely do with a player like Pepe in their squad, as the Ivorian’s presence would add another dimension to LFC’s already dangerous attack.

Reports from the Mirror state that Pepe’s price tag currently sits at around £70M, a price tag that Liverpool would easily be able to afford.

If LFC are serious about pipping Man City to the title next year, then they should definitely be going all out to sign Pepe this summer, as he could easily prove to be the difference between them winning the league and ending the season title-less next year.