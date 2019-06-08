Man Utd at risk of seeing Premier League rivals hijack move for £70m-rated target

Man Utd are reportedly at risk of seeing Tottenham hijack their move for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

The Red Devils are in need of reinforcements in midfield ahead of next season, especially after confirmation last month that Ander Herrera is leaving when his contract expires.

That leaves a void in that department, and with a lack of quality depth in midfield already, it is arguably going to be a priority area for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to address.

As noted by the Metro, United have been paired with a move for Ndombele, with the 22-year-old coming off the back of an impressive season with Lyon, making 49 appearances in all competitions while scoring three goals and providing eight assists to go along with his defensive work.

The Frenchman is undoubtedly a talented individual, but that form has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere in England too, with Tottenham linked with a swoop to hijack Man Utd’s planned move.

It’s noted by The Sun that Spurs are keen on securing the signing of the midfield ace, although while they are tipped to bid £50m, it’s specifically noted that Lyon value Ndombele at £70m in both reports above, and so it remains to be seen whether or not talks can lead to a compromise.

As for Man Utd though, it sounds as though they will have to move quickly if they wish to avoid missing out on Ndombele, with Solskjaer surely keen to get his new signings in as soon as possible this summer to give them ample time to settle and prepare for pre-season with their new teammates.

However, after reaching the Champions League final this past season and securing another top-four finish in the Premier League to book a return to Europe’s top table next year, it appears as though Tottenham could now emerge as a real threat to the likes of United on the transfer market this summer.

Time will tell though what Ndombele prefers should the clubs in question lodge official bids for his services.

