Man Utd, Liverpool set to miss out on £70m-rated attacking ace to Euro giants

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to win the transfer scrap for the signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, who was also wanted by Man Utd and Liverpool.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a brilliant season last year, scoring 23 goals and providing 12 assists in 41 appearances to earn plenty of interest from around Europe.

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery moving on, the Bavarian giants and reigning Bundesliga champions will need to replace them this summer, and it appears as though they could have one solution lined up.

According to The Mirror, Pepe will snub both Liverpool and Man Utd in favour of a move to Bayern, with the attacking ace said to be valued at around £70m.

If accurate, that will be a blow for both Premier League giants, as Liverpool could perhaps do with adding more quality and depth in the final third to sustain their charge for major trophies now and to give the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane a helping hand.

As for Man Utd, having missed out on Champions League football, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has it all to do to get them back up the table and challenging and Pepe would arguably have been a sensible addition, albeit an exit would have to materialise first given the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku are all competing for starting berths in the final third already.

It doesn’t appear as though the Red Devils will have that particular headache though, as it’s now suggested that Pepe is likely to be heading to Germany, where he will have perhaps the best chance of securing regular football and a prominent role with Robben and Ribery’s exits in mind.