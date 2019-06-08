Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with one of the biggest clubs in the world over the potential sale of their £150m-rated star.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have opened talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid over the possible sale of Red Devils superstar Paul Pogba. It’s understood that representatives of Madrid met with United officials last week whilst they were in London to complete the deal to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

According to BBC Sport, Hazard joined Los Blancos for an initial fee of £89m, however the deal could potentially exceed £150m.

A fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs, United would like to profit from Pogba’s sale and it’s understood that their asking price for the Frenchman is £150m. The Red Devils brought Pogba back to Old Trafford in a then world-record deal worth £89m, as per BBC Sport.

Madrid have already splashed the cash to sign Hazard, as well as talented youngsters Eder Militao and Luka Jovic. The Spanish giants would surely have to raise funds through player sales before making a move for Pogba…

Returning manager Zinedine Zidane is certainly sparing no cost when it comes to rebuilding Madrid and helping them to return their former glory.

Despite a disappointing season, Madrid would undoubtedly become one of the favourites for the Champions League if they can agree a transfer for Pogba, having the World Cup winner and Hazard in the same team would be a frightening prospect.