Manchester United submit £84M transfer offer for world class star as Red Devils look to seal summer switch

Man United are said to have submitted an offer of £84M to Napoli for Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as the Red Devils look to complete a summer swoop for the defender.

Koulibaly has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders on the planet in recent years, thus it’s not really a surprise to hear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are after him.

According to the Sun, who are re-reporting an article from Corriere Dello Sport, the Red Devils have made an £84M offer for Koulibaly, however Napoli are after at least £89M for the player.

United could definitely do with bolstering their defensive options ahead of next year, especially given how they performed at the back this season just gone.

Solskjaer’s side were woeful at the back this season, with West Ham being the only other top half side to concede more Premier League goals than them.

Players like Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have already shown that they’re not up to standard for a team like United, therefore it’s easy to see why the club are willing to pay big bucks to land a player like Koulibaly.

However, should Napoli stay firm with their price tag for Koulibaly, it seems like United are going to have to up their original offer if they want to seal a deal to bring the player to Old Trafford this summer…