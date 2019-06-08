Meeting scheduled: Chelsea star could leave as part of Maurizio Sarri’s exit for Juventus

A meeting has reportedly been scheduled between Chelsea officials and Maurizio Sarri’s representative this weekend as he edges closer to a move to Juventus.

The Italian tactician enjoyed a decent first season at Stamford Bridge, as he led the Blues to a top-four finish in the Premier League and Europa League glory.

Given he had limited time to stamp his mark on the squad last summer and faced significant scrutiny and criticism as he tried to transform Chelsea’s playing style, he can consider it a positive first campaign at the helm.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, a meeting has been scheduled between Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Sarri’s representative Fali Ramadani in Monte Carlo this weekend.

Further, it’s suggested that Chelsea will demand €6m in compensation to allow Sarri to leave, and if talks don’t lead to a breakthrough, it’s suggested that Emerson Palmieri could move to Juventus as part of the deal to offer a financial boost for the Blues, with news expected on Monday or Tuesday.

Juve are of course looking to appoint a new coach this summer after Massimiliano Allegri opted to step down, and Sarri has previous experience of coaching in Serie A with Napoli as he went toe-to-toe with the Turin giants for the Serie A title a couple of years ago.

However, he looks set to cross that divide this summer which certainly won’t go down well with Napoli fans, but based on the report above, progress is expected over the next 48 hours to move him closer to a Chelsea exit in favour of taking the Juventus job ahead of next season.