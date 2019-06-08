Manchester United will have to continue their hunt for a new midfielder as this Premier League ace has opened up on his decision to reject a move to the Red Devils.

According to a report by the Evening Standard last month, Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff was a £25m target for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer’s plans for United seem to be revolved around bringing young and hungry players to Old Trafford, Longstaff certainly fits the bill, unfortunately for United fans a move to Manchester doesn’t interest the 21-year-old right now.

According to an exclusive interview with NUFC TV (subscription required), the highly-rated central midfielder revealed that he was ‘flattered’ by United’s interest but he intends to stay with his boyhood club.

Here’s what Longstaff had to say in the interview, as per the Chronicle Live:

“It just shows how far I’ve come. If someone told me at the start of the season that by the end of it you’d be linked with these teams I’d have laughed at them but it’s nice, it’s flattering. I’m massively flattered to have my name even mentioned in those conversations but like I said, I’m 100% focused on Newcastle and trying to get fit and get back in the team here.”

“For me it’s nice to be have said about you and be linked with top clubs but for me, this is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always wanted to play for Newcastle and I’ve only had a little taste of that so for me, it’s about getting fit as soon as I can and getting back on the pitch for Newcastle and making more memories of the future.”

Longstaff is currently stepping up his recovery from a knee injury, the 21-year-old will be looking to build on an impressive breakthrough season by establishing himself as a starter in Rafa Benitez’s side, the ace will definitely be one of the hottest prospects to watch out for next season.