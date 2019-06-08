Real Madrid confirmed the arrival of Eden Hazard on Friday, but reports claim that they are already now considering a swoop for Man Utd superstar Paul Pogba.

As noted by BBC Sport, Los Blancos are said to be splashing out over £150m to wrap up the deal to take Hazard to the Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane oversees a crucial rebuild this summer.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard on five-year contract, player to be presented next week

After finishing 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona, coupled with their disappointing exits from the Champions League and Copa del Rey as well as the fact that they changed coach twice in one season before Zidane returned for a second spell, it was a campaign to forget for the Spanish giants.

In order to compete for major honours again, changes are seemingly going to be made with Eder Militao and Luka Jovic already being officially announced as new signings, while Hazard will now join them in the Spanish capital next season too.

However, it appears as though Real Madrid are far from done, as The Mirror report that they’ve now set their sights on Pogba next, with Gareth Bale set to be used in a swap deal for the French international who is said to likely cost around £130m.

Adding Bale to the deal would surely bring that figure down significantly though, but it remains to be seen if the Welshman is of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and whether or not the Norwegian tactician is even willing to allow Pogba to quit Old Trafford for a second time.

Given how important he remains for the Red Devils as their midfield talisman, it would be a surprise if they negotiated an exit, but having prised Hazard away from Chelsea, Real Madrid will surely fancy their chances of getting a deal done for Pogba too as they look to build a formidable squad.

For United though, with Bale managing just 14 goals and six assists in 42 appearances for Madrid this past season, coupled with his injury history, signing the soon-to-be 30-year-old in return doesn’t seem like a particularly sensible piece of business.