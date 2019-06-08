SHOCK claim made Leicester City could bring back former star

Leicester City could reportedly bring Leonardo Ulloa back to the club a year on after leaving, according to reports in Mexico.

The 32-year-old scored 20 goals in 102 games for the Foxes between 2014 and 2018, winning the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri in 2016.

SEE MORE: Leicester City tipped to win transfer scrap with Aston Villa for £7.5m target

However, after a fall-out with the club, he eventually left on a permanent basis to join Pachuca last year, and has since gone on to bag six goals in 10 league games for the side.

Bizarrely though, it has now been suggested that he could return to Leicester under Brendan Rodgers, as per a report in Mexico from Independiente de Hidalgo, noted by Sport Witness.

It’s claimed that Pachuca are set to sign Leonardo Ramos from Lobos BUAP, which in turn would ‘increase the rumours’ of a departure for Ulloa, with a return to Leicester explicitly mentioned.

It would certainly be a surprise for all concerned if Rodgers did have plans to bring him back as he looks to stamp his mark on the squad this summer.

Whether it’s an error in the report or a misguided rumour, time will tell if Ulloa is set to return to the Premier League next season and link up with his former teammates at the King Power Stadium again.