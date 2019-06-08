Arsenal fans have taken to social media to express their love for the Gunners’ kits for next season, the north London club’s third kit is the latest to be leaked online.

Arsenal fan account afcstuff posted an image of three shirts being modelled in the window of a shop, the images have since went viral and Gooners are massively impressed with what kit manufacturer Adidas have managed to design ahead of next season.

Arsenal’s partnership with Adidas is worth a whopping £300m according to the Independent.

Check out leaked images of the alleged third kit below, courtesy of afcstuff:

Exclusive photos: A closer look at Arsenal’s third kit for the upcoming season. ? #afc pic.twitter.com/17gBSpNfCq — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 7, 2019

Arsenal’s third kit is a classy gold and blue top, coupled with shorts that appear to be black or a darker shade of blue, Adidas’ signature three-stripes and the rest of the detailing on the shirt seem to be in gold.

Here’s a look at all three of the Gunners’ kits for next season:

Exclusive photo: Arsenal home, away & third kit for the upcoming season, manufactured by adidas. #afc pic.twitter.com/KTBpJLc7DL — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 7, 2019

The proposed third kit is certainly a hit with these fans, the Gunners will be sporting three very classy strips next season it seems:

Beauty! — ania pele (@pepezys) June 7, 2019

Those kits deserved Champions League football… ?? — Man about Town (@phowl8053) June 7, 2019

Well if we’re going to be terrible away from home then might as well look good while doing it — Daniel Ogbonnaya (@naphtrax) June 7, 2019

Might have to get all 3 — ArsenalGunner12 (@Gunner12Arsenal) June 7, 2019

LOVE that blue kit! — Arsenal Man (@ARSENALFANUK) June 7, 2019

Wow 3 amazing kits. 3rd kit is my favourite. — amit (@Amit__A) June 8, 2019

I am buying all three, the end, good night. — Sam (@SamDeere12) June 7, 2019

@KiddHarry17 at least we will win trophy for best kit next season — Jack Kidd (@kidda2001) June 7, 2019

Class all three of them — Mr Mark (@MyNameIsMark79) June 7, 2019

The kits look superb just need the players in the field to perform with it then it’s a match made in heaven — craig rose (@crozay85) June 7, 2019

Take my money — Gerard Crosbie (@CrosbieGerard) June 7, 2019

These kit deserve UCL . ?? — Jay Chauhan (@jay_chauhan10) June 7, 2019

Adidas look like they’ve done a fantastic job with their first strips for the Gunners in 25 years, the retro design of the kits seem to be a massive hit with the fans, all that’s left is for Arsenal’s current crop of stars to make these kits memorable by winning some silverware next season.