Arsenal boss Unai Emery is reportedly doing his part to try and secure the signing of Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 27-year-old made 31 appearances for the French giants last season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists, but he wasn’t always first choice for Thomas Tuchel.

With competition for places and his injury setbacks, it was a more limited role that the Belgian international perhaps would have wanted, and it has seemingly led to question marks being raised over his future in the French capital.

As per The Sun, Arsenal have already been linked with a move for Meunier, but now it’s been suggested by Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur that not only are the Gunners keen, but Emery has ‘been in touch’ with the right-back personally having previously worked with him at PSG.

“He likes it in Paris and wouldn’t mind staying but Unai Emery has been in touch with him a few times because a right-back is a priority at Arsenal,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“His agent has been pushing around and preparing everything for a move. PSG want to sell him though for the right price at £20-25m.”

After announcing that Stephan Lichtsteiner will be released at the end of the month when his contract expires, as noted on their official site, Arsenal will be light in that department next season as Hector Bellerin continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

In turn, a swoop for Meunier would make sense as he could also offer an attacking threat along with his defensive abilities, which would perhaps suit Emery’s style of play and system well.

Time will tell if a bid is lodged, as it remains to be seen how much Arsenal have to spend this summer after missing out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season.