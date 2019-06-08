Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer rolled back the years in Germany’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Belarus tonight, the star pulled off this amazing dribble.

Just 30 minutes into the tie, Neuer decided to flex his skills and remind everyone that he’s one of the best sweeper-keepers around by running to the corner flag to win the ball off one of Belarus’ attackers.

The 33-year-old pulled off a lovely piece of skill that left the attacker on the floor before shielding the ball and passing it to one of his teammates.

Check out Neuer’s impressive dribbling skills below:

Neuer showing off his skills against

Belarus. pic.twitter.com/bB4yyYY91u — Juniuer (@juniuer) June 8, 2019

Here’s another angle of the stopper’s fancy footwork:

Bayern Munich loved seeing their No.1 enjoying himself for the national team:

Here’s some reaction to Neuer’s amazing dribble:

RED ALERT!!! Prime Neuer is back!pic.twitter.com/7y4m0a2j6r — Freddie [Exams] (@Freddie_LR) June 8, 2019

Manuel Neuer, aka the prototype sweeper keeper. pic.twitter.com/KO70waCHCH — Complaxes (@Complaxes) June 8, 2019

There will never be another Manuel Neuer pic.twitter.com/JCIA4QH7mh — James Mahoney (@_jamesmahoney) June 8, 2019

The Ice Cold Manuel Neuer is Back ending careers ??pic.twitter.com/86YiuJu8Ho — FUTBALL ARENA (@FutballArena) June 8, 2019

Manuel Neuer dribbling past attackers like a boss ?? pic.twitter.com/bScFAsH7OQ — Mo (@BundeSabeh1) June 8, 2019

Neuer certainly looks like he’s back to his best, it’s great to see the Bayern star playing with so much confidence after struggling with injuries in recent years.