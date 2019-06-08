Italy and Cagliari star Nicolo Barella had a moment to forget whilst representing his country against Greece today, the star accidentally kicked the ball at the ballboy’s face.

The incident occurred after Barella charged into the Greece box, the star’s cross was blocked by Arsenal defender Sokratis, the ball deflected back onto Barella and the ace was frustrated at the fact that he’d lost the chance to win a corner for his side.

The 22-year-old then blasted the ball in frustration, the strike cleared the advertising boards and Barella accidentally struck a ballboy directly in the face. The midfielder immediately rushed to the ballboy and apologised.

Check out Barella’s miskick below:

Barella experienced an action-packed start to the game, not too long after this error the Cagliari sensation opened the scoring for Roberto Mancini’s side.