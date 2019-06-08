Liverpool star Andy Robertson has scored a sensational goal for Scotland in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Cyprus, this comes just a week after Robertson lifted the Champions League trophy with Liverpool. What a week for the left-back.

In the 61st minute of the tie, Robertson received the ball on the edge of the box and the former Hull City star took a touch before teeing up a superb strike which flew into the back of the net.

The Scotland captain’s goal was crucial, this is former Kilmarnock and West Brom manager Steve Clarke’s first game in charge of the side, the team needed a lift to get back into contention for Euro’s qualification and Robertson has certainly provided that.

Check out Robertson’s sensational strike below:

Robertson’s goal for Scotland tonight. Best LB in the world doing what he does best. pic.twitter.com/el5EEtW58F — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) June 8, 2019

Robertson’s goal is as crucial as they get for Scotland, victory tonight will see the Scots move up to third in their qualifying group.

Belgium will be expected to finish first, leaving Scotland and Russia to battle for second place. Scotland need to do everything they can to try and reach a major tournament for the first time in 30 years.