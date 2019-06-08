Menu

Video: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s insane long throw-in for Wales

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale stunned fans with a incredible long throw-in for Wales in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia earlier today.

Bale produced the eye-catching moment just nine minutes into the clash, the winger grabbed the ball and launched a tremendous long throw-in towards goal, Bale somehow managed to throw the ball from just past the halfway line to the edge of the box. Astonishing.

Bale provided Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson with a glorious chance at goal, but the ace fired the ball straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Check out Bale displaying his incredible power below:

Bale will be looking to show off the new trick he’s got up his sleeve next season, the superstar will be hoping to win over Zinedine Zidane in pre-season and win himself a place in Madrid’s starting lineup alongside recently signed star Eden Hazard.

