Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale stunned fans with a incredible long throw-in for Wales in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia earlier today.

Bale produced the eye-catching moment just nine minutes into the clash, the winger grabbed the ball and launched a tremendous long throw-in towards goal, Bale somehow managed to throw the ball from just past the halfway line to the edge of the box. Astonishing.

Bale provided Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson with a glorious chance at goal, but the ace fired the ball straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Check out Bale displaying his incredible power below:

???? – Gareth Bale throws the ball harder than some can kick it! His monster throw-in puts Harry Wilson through on goal, but his shot is straight at the 'keeper! ? Watch the Euro 2020 qualification clash live on Sky Sports Football or follow: https://t.co/9rNu59hkjO pic.twitter.com/O4C4BHL8Jr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 8, 2019

Bale will be looking to show off the new trick he’s got up his sleeve next season, the superstar will be hoping to win over Zinedine Zidane in pre-season and win himself a place in Madrid’s starting lineup alongside recently signed star Eden Hazard.