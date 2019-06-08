Menu

‘Why’ and ‘this club is a joke’ – These Manchester United fans react to news that star will earn new £130,000-a-week contract

Manchester United are set to hand one their highest profile stars an improved contract, some fans are shocked by the news considering the ace’s mediocre performances.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to extend the contract of England international Jesse Lingard, the charismatic star will also be given a pay rise, which will see him earn £130,000-a-week.

Lingard looks set to earn a pay rise of more than a quarter, as per the Mirror, the England international currently earns £100,000-a-week.

It’s understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the versatile attacking-midfielder as a key part of his squad and the Norwegian has set his sights on tying down the ace – who still has two years to run on his current deal.

Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands at Old Trafford this summer, the 46-year-old is tasked with turning around the fortunes of an underperforming side, the United legend needs to completely transform his squad by adding players this summer that can help return United to their former glory.

Lingard has certainly developed into a useful player for United, but with just six goal contributions in 35 appearances across all competitions – handing the star a new and improved contract should hardly be a priority for United’s hierarchy.

