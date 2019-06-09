Approach made: Arsenal try late move to hijack star’s Serie A transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to Fiorentina for the transfer of French midfielder Jordan Veretout.

The 26-year-old has had an impressive season for La Viola, and it’s claimed by L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News, that that has led to him being in advanced talks over a move to Napoli.

However, Arsenal are also mentioned in the piece as having tried a late approach to win the race for Veretout’s signature, in a move that could be a smart one for them if it comes off.

The Gunners lost Aaron Ramsey at the end of his contract this summer, with the Welshman heading to Juventus on a free and looking likely to be hard to replace.

Veretout looks a similar style of player, however, so could be ideal for Unai Emery’s side as they look to improve next season after an underwhelming debut campaign for the Spanish tactician at the Emirates Stadium.