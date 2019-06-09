(Photo) Arsenal ace confirms transfer away with emotional Instagram post

Arsenal youngster Vontae Daley-Campbell has confirmed he is leaving the club with an emotional goodbye post on Instagram.

The highly-rated Gunners starlet plays as a right-back and had been one of a number of promising academy talents coming through at the club at the moment.

While the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson have come close to breaking into the first-team, however, it looks like Daley-Campbell won’t be waiting around for chances.

Still, in his goodbye post he paid tribute to the club and sounded optimistic for the future, saying: “After 9 years I can confirm I am leaving the club. I have created many memories, friends and family. Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey so far.”