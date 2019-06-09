Ed Woodward bizarrely gives Liverpool huge chance to beat Man United to £71m transfer

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward could reportedly put the club’s transfer pursuit of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes at risk.

Liverpool are also among the clubs interested in the Portugal international midfielder, and United’s executive vice-chairman Woodward is said to be unsure about completing the deal, likely to cost around £71million, according to O Jogo, as translated by the Metro.

Fernandes just enjoyed a superb season for Sporting, finishing 2018/19 with an incredible 28 goals and 14 assists from the middle of the park in all competitions.

It’s easy to see why Man Utd and Liverpool and other top clubs would be interested in the 24-year-old, but it seems there is now some hesitancy from MUFC’s end.

O Jogo, as translated by the Metro, seem to put this down to Woodward in particular, with the club having splashed out on a number of big-money flops during his time in charge.

It might be that Fernandes would end up being another costly error by the Premier League giants, but fans will also probably never forgive Woodward if his dilly-dallying lets Liverpool and other clubs back in.

Both teams could undoubtedly do with a new top class signing in midfield, with United in need of an upgrade on Nemanja Matic, Fred and even arguably Paul Pogba.

Liverpool, meanwhile, never really replaced Philippe Coutinho so could do with someone like Fernandes to play between midfield and attack, with the futures of Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri perhaps not entirely certain right now.