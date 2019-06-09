Chelsea reignite interest in £80M-rated Bundesliga star, Blues’ swoop could be scuppered by transfer ban

Chelsea are said to have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen and Jamaica star Leon Bailey, however any move for the player could be scuppered should the Blues fail to do anything about their transfer ban.

As per the BBC, Maurizio Sarri’s side have been banned from signing players until the start of the 2020 summer window, with the club taking their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in an attempt to do something about it.

Should they succeed with their appeal, it looks like the Blues will be going back in for Bailey, as the Daily Mail are noting that the west London club have reignited their interest in the winger, wth Leverkusen after £80M for his signature.

However, this potential move for Bailey hinges on whether the Blues’ appeal against their transfer ban is successful, as if it isn’t, they can kiss any hope of signing the player this summer goodbye.

Chelsea could definitely do with signing a player of Bailey’s ilk, especially after selling Eden Hazard to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old had a somewhat ‘ok’ season for Leverkusen this year, as he bagged five goals and five assists in all competitions, helping his side secure a top four finish in the process.

Bailey will definitely have to improve on his goal and assist output should he end up moving to Chelsea, as the Blues are going to need to fill the void left by Hazard following his move to Los Blancos.