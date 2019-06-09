Menu

Arsenal tipped to launch fresh bid for forward who favours Gunners transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly expected to launch a new offer in their bid to win the transfer battle for exciting young forward Alexis Claude-Maurice.

The 21-year-old has been linked with the Gunners before by the Daily Mirror, who claim he was also being tracked by newly-promoted Norwich City.

MORE: Positive talks: Arsenal target hints transfer is edging closer

Claude-Maurice looks a promising talent who has shone at current club Lorient and also seems to be attracting interest in Ligue 1 as Monaco and Lyon are also credited with an interest in him by Soccer Link.

However, Soccer Link also suggest Claude-Maurice himself would rather join Arsenal if possible, and that the north London giants should be coming in with a new bid for him soon.

The French youth international looks a decent option for AFC to be going for at the moment, as they need to sharpen up their recruitment of top young talent on the cheap.

More Stories / Latest News

Soccer Link claim Arsenal have offered £8million so far, which is not enough, but it surely isn’t beyond the club to try their luck with a bit more to get this deal over the line.

With Danny Welbeck leaving on a free this summer, more options up front look necessary for Arsenal this summer.

More Stories Alexis Claude-Maurice