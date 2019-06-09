Arsenal tipped to launch fresh bid for forward who favours Gunners transfer

Arsenal are reportedly expected to launch a new offer in their bid to win the transfer battle for exciting young forward Alexis Claude-Maurice.

The 21-year-old has been linked with the Gunners before by the Daily Mirror, who claim he was also being tracked by newly-promoted Norwich City.

Claude-Maurice looks a promising talent who has shone at current club Lorient and also seems to be attracting interest in Ligue 1 as Monaco and Lyon are also credited with an interest in him by Soccer Link.

However, Soccer Link also suggest Claude-Maurice himself would rather join Arsenal if possible, and that the north London giants should be coming in with a new bid for him soon.

The French youth international looks a decent option for AFC to be going for at the moment, as they need to sharpen up their recruitment of top young talent on the cheap.

Soccer Link claim Arsenal have offered £8million so far, which is not enough, but it surely isn’t beyond the club to try their luck with a bit more to get this deal over the line.

With Danny Welbeck leaving on a free this summer, more options up front look necessary for Arsenal this summer.