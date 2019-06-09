Agent wants €80m star to choose Liverpool transfer over Manchester United

Mino Raiola, the agent of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, reportedly sees Liverpool as the ideal destination for his client in this summer’s transfer window.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who suggest that it could, however, be a risky move for the Reds, as it would lead to tearing up their current wage structure.

The Mirror reference big-money contract offers from the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, and if Liverpool were to compete with that it would likely require giving pay rises to star players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as well.

Still, it’s encouraging to see it being claimed that Raiola seems keen for De Ligt to choose Liverpool over other big clubs, with the Merseyside giants surely now able to shop in this kind of market after winning the Champions League.

If they could snap up the immensely-talented 19-year-old to partner Van Dijk in defence, it would surely give them the best CB partnership in world football.

LFC were already a pretty solid outfit in 2018/19, but the addition of a player like De Ligt could be key to helping the club move up a level and wrestle the Premier League title off Manchester City.

ESPN have previously linked De Ligt strongly with Barcelona, expecting a deal worth around €80million to go through.