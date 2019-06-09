£35m star responds to talk of Tottenham transfer negotiations

Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler has responded to talk of him potentially sealing a transfer to Tottenham this summer.

The Daily Star have reported that the Germany international has been offered to Spurs in a £35million deal, in what would undoubtedly be a tempting proposal for the north London giants.

However, it seems Draxler himself knows nothing about this, with the papers perhaps getting a bit ahead of themselves on this one.

Draxler has been quoted in German outlet Bild, as translated by the Metro, as saying that he is happy at the Parc des Princes and not planning on leaving this summer.

This could be a blow for Tottenham, who could probably do with more signings in attack this summer after Dele Alli went a little off the boil in 2018/19.

There’s also doubt over Christian Eriksen’s future, with the Danish playmaker out of contract in a year’s time and having recently been quoted as confirming he’d like a new challenge.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,’ he is quoted by Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.”

Draxler could be an ideal replacement, but it seems he’s clearly not as keen on leaving his current employers.

‘I cannot say anything about that, because I have no intention of leaving the club,’ he said.

‘I also heard nothing from club side. I have not talked to anyone, I know nothing.’