Ellen White has scored with a clinical left-footed finish to make it 2-0 to England against Scotland in today’s game in the Women’s World Cup.

The 30-year-old made no mistake as the ball came to her in the box as she curled it past the opposition goalkeeper, giving her no chance.

And we’re big fans of the celebration too, with White clearly enjoying the goal that puts the Lionesses in a commanding position.

Nikita Parris had opened the scoring from the penalty spot earlier in the first half.