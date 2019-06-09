€120m star agrees terms on major transfer amid Manchester United and Barcelona links

It looks like Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann could snub potential transfers to Barcelona and Manchester United in favour of Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international publicly stated his intention to leave Atletico at the end of the 2018/19 season, and that has unsurprisingly been followed by plenty of speculation over where he might end up next.

The Independent linked him with Man Utd recently, and there’s no doubt he could have been an ideal upgrade on flops like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.

However, the latest from Sport suggests Griezmann has now agreed everything on a personal level to seal a move to PSG instead, snubbing Barcelona as well in the process.

The report explains that sources close to Barca still think a deal could be on, with the Catalan giants supposedly still planning to meet his €120million release clause this summer.

Still, it looks like PSG may now be favourites, with Griezmann making sense as an upgrade on Edinson Cavani up front.

As one of the biggest names in French football, it also makes sense that the 28-year-old might be keen on playing in Ligue 1 for the first time in his career, having been in Madrid since 2014 and with Real Sociedad before then, going all the way back to joining the club at youth level in 2005.